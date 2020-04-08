網球／說好的感人掌聲沒了 台裔女將金久慈默默退休
生涯打下兩座大滿貫賽女雙冠軍，31歲的台裔美籍網球女將金久慈，原本應該在這周美國查爾斯頓網球賽中，接受觀眾的掌聲，完成她職業生涯最後一場球賽，不過，由於新冠肺疫情因素，所有WTA(世界職業女子網球巡迴賽)賽事暫時取消下，她也只能無聲的退休，即使如此，她在接受WTA官網專訪時仍相當樂觀，希望能協助更多受疫情影響的人。
金久慈是百分之百的「台灣囝仔」，父母是1982年移居美國後才生下她，出生後經常隨父母到台灣，對台灣並不陌生。2006年17歲轉戰職業網壇，雖未曾代表過中華隊參加比賽，但曾與莊佳容是雙打搭檔，兩人在2007年AIG日本女網賽摘下女雙冠軍。
2010年是金久慈生涯最輝煌時期，連續奪下該年溫網及美網女雙冠軍，生涯女雙最高排名達第三。
現今受到傷勢影響的她，於今年二月在個人IG宣布退休計劃，包括印地安泉、邁阿密以及本周最後一場查爾斯頓網賽，但這些賽事都取消下，金久慈在接受WTA官網訪問時笑說，「技術上來說，我算退休了吧？」
這最後一場比賽，金久慈計劃找來當年大滿貫賽封后搭檔，現年32歲的莎薇多娃（Yaroslava Shvedova）合作出賽，這一場比賽勢必相當感人，讓她去接受觀眾的掌聲落幕，只不過，現在一切都沒了。
確實，疫情影響全美不少人，因此金久慈覺得有沒有退休儀式已不重要了，她說，「幸運的是，我沒有陷入經濟困境，也不需要工作。但我知道有很多人需要幫助，雖無法幫到全部的人，但希望能盡量做來改變現狀。」她特別參與WTA的救助助計劃活動，提供一己之力去助人。
退下戰袍之後，金久慈計劃移居澳洲，繼續她的慈善事業。
Hi everyone, I have some news for you. You haven’t seen me much over the past few years (many may have thought I was retired already 😝). I was dealing with an ankle injury that I had surgery on a few years ago. Unfortunately it has never recovered even close to the functioning it had, prior to the injury. Tennis and professional sport is an arena where you need to be 100% all the time and it took me some time to accept, but I am unable to be the player that I used to be. In a good way, I am also not the same person I used to be, as this challenging time has given me the chance for introspection and healing and a shift in priorities. That being said, I will be playing my last tournament in Charleston, with Slava Shvedova, my dear friend and most successful partner. (You will also see me at Indian Wells and Miami) Thank you so very much to my family and friends, who have loved me through it all, to all my coaches, especially my most influential coach Tarik, who has always been there for me, and to all the fans and supporters who have followed me throughout my career. Throughout it all, I am grateful to tennis, the sport I love, for teaching me about myself and others, for showing me true passion, and for setting a pathway for my future. Tennis will always be a part of me and I look forward to the next phase in my life. I have started a path into the nonprofit sector, with my own nonprofit, Serving Up Hope, and am continuing my work with WTA Charities, so stay tuned for what’s next! Thank you for all the support, as always. With love, Vania 📷: Getty
