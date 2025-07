NBA／布萊恩生涯首場先發戰靴賣價飆升 拍出700萬天價

Kobe rocked the Adidas EQT Top 10s at the dawn of his career and these gamers date to his rookie season with Likely Photomatches from Resolution to March 16, 1997 vs the Raptors and Feb 21, 1997 vs the Grizzlies. Kobe has autographed each shoe as wellhttps://t.co/MQHBKmeUsf pic.twitter.com/LYDITrnQ46