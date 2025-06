NBA／雷霆時代開啟！史上第2年輕總冠軍 最老才31歲

Thunder average age: 25.6



Draft picks over the next 5 years:

2025 - 2 1sts; 1 2nd

2026 - 2 1sts; 1 2nd

2027 - 2 1sts; 2 2nds

2028 - 1 1st; 3 2nds

2029 - 1 1st; 5 2nds



Is this the start of a dynasty for OKC? pic.twitter.com/tfNiiZK4wI