NBA／總冠軍G5哈利伯頓帶傷僅得4分 威廉斯飆40分雷霆搶先聽牌

JDUB DELIVERS A GAME 5 MASTERPIECE 💯🔥



⚡️ 40 PTS (playoff career high)

⚡️ 24 PTS in 2H

⚡️ 14-25 FGM

⚡️ 3rd-straight 25+ PT game@okcthunder are now just 1 win away from an NBA Championship! pic.twitter.com/XQHbkCB2rz