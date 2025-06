NBA／杜蘭特指定三隊為新東家首選 太陽優先考量最大利益

Wherever Kevin Durant is traded, the strong indication is he will sign a two-year, $120 million extension this offseason.



Durant’s new team would have him under contract for $174.7 million over three years:



2025-26: $54.7 million

2026-27: $57.3 million

2027-28: $62.7 million pic.twitter.com/EKrpge8vY6