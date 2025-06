NBA／總冠軍賽G3成溜馬奇兵 馬瑟倫：去年受傷仍學到很多

BENN MATHURIN LEADS ALL SCORERS!



🏁 27 PTS (playoff career high)

🏁 9-12 FGM

🏁 Youngest player to score 25+ PTS off the bench in the Finals (since recorded in 1970-71)@Pacers take a 2-1 NBA Finals lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/delHSkcuac