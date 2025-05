WNBA／人氣球星克拉克腿傷至少缺2週 狂熱隊主帥樂觀看待

CAITLIN CLARK OUT WITH QUAD STRAIN 🚑🏀@IndianaFever star Caitlin Clark will miss at least 2 weeks with a left quad strain. She leads the @WNBA in assists (9.3) and averages 19 PPG. First regular-season games she'll miss in her pro career.



