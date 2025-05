NBA／第四節大爆發拯救尼克 唐斯破紀錄獻給天上母親

Karl-Anthony Towns gave a shoutout to his late mother, Jackie, on Dominican Mother’s Day, after he dropped 20 of his 24 Points in the 4th quarter of Game 3 ❤️🗣️



“Shoutout to Dominicans, man, on Dominican’s Mother’s Day. Shoutout to my momma.”



Towns' mother passed away at 59…