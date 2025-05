NBA／季後賽慘輸至少40分註定無冠！雷霆陷入恐怖魔咒

ANT TAKES OVER IN GAME 3!



🐜 30 PTS

🐜 9 REB

🐜 6 AST

🐜 5-8 3PM

🐜 12-17 FGM



Wolves can even the WCF on Monday at 8:30pm/et on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/NpSwdJ2a1K