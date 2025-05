NBA／尼克慘電衛冕軍狂寫紀錄 布朗森：全隊反彈感覺很棒

NEW YORK ADVANCES TO FIRST ECF SINCE 1999-00 SEASON AFTER A DOMINANT WIN ‼️



Brunson: 23p, 6a, 6r

Anunoby: 23p, 9r, 2s, 2b

Bridges: 22p, 4r, 3a, 2b

Towns: 21p, 12r

Hart: 10p, 11r, 11a



Game 1 vs. IND: Wednesday 8pm/et on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/IN6PNRFECM