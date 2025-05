NBA／生涯季後賽5次對決均獲勝！柯瑞無愧「火箭剋星」

Chef Curry was cooking in the fourth quarter 👨‍🍳



He had 14 of Golden State's 33 4Q PTS to lead them right to the West Semis!



Steph joins LeBron James as the ONLY players since 1997-98 to record 10+ PTS in the fourth quarter of FOUR Game 7's 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1JdldrZlna