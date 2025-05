NBA／希爾德半場轟6顆三分球平歷史紀錄！勇士G7暫領先火箭

ALL 6 TRIPLES FROM BUDDY IN THE FIRST HALF ‼️



He joins Klay Thompson (4x), Stephen Curry (2x), and Draymond Green (1x) as the only Warriors to total 6+ 3PM in a Playoff half since 1997-98 🤯 https://t.co/0LYwFAt6oU pic.twitter.com/yKEeQwegby