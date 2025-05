NBA／活塞谷底翻身寫奇蹟賽季 康寧漢：輸球痛苦會讓我們更強大

Cade Cunningham in his first career playoff series so far:



🏎️ 25.4 PPG

🏎️ 8.6 RPG

🏎️ 8.8 APG



He joins Oscar Robertson and Luka Dončić as only players in NBA history to average 25+ PPG, 8+ RPG and 8+ APG through their first 5 career playoff games! pic.twitter.com/jGcVrewzM8