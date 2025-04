NBA／老鷹高層異動後 楊恩地位穩固有望續任建隊核心

Trae Young this season:



24.2 PPG | 11.6 APG | 1.2 SPG



• Career-high in APG

• Most AST since 2017 Harden

• Led EC guards in PTS

• Led league in APG/AST



Doing it all by himself.. And no one gonna talk about how he’s had no all-star teammates to help him.. pic.twitter.com/RY4seVLWg8