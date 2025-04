NBA／莫布里獲DPOY爽賺14.6億 騎士未來薪資面臨新考驗

On top of clinching the #1 seed and winning DPOY, Evan Mobley's salary increased from 25% of the team's cap to 30%.



That means he will earn an additional $45,000,000 over the next 5 years. He will make $269,000,000 in total. Pretty remarkable stuff for the 23-year-old 👏 pic.twitter.com/r7uOEXEvBa