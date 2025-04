NBA／季後賽少里拉德也不怕 字母哥：我就是球場上的阿湯哥

Another masterclass tonight means Giannis has likely finished off another incredible regular season:

• 30.4 ppg

• 11.9 rpg

• 6.5 apg (career-high)

• 60.1% FG

• Lowest TO rate since 16/17

• Lowest foul rate since 13/14



Never take this dude’s greatness for granted. pic.twitter.com/VEvm2Z7AmL