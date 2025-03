NBA／SGA連67場破20分 雷霆強奪9連勝挑戰多項紀錄

SGA CONTINUES HIS HISTORIC SCORING SEASON!



⛈️ 33 PTS

⛈️ 7 REB

⛈️ 8 AST



It's his 47th 30+ PT game of the season, 17th straight game with 25+ PTS, & 67th straight game with 20+ PTS! pic.twitter.com/zfHvyaHSAF