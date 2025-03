NBA／火力全開！詹皇上節目嗆爆名嘴史密斯

LeBron James on what would happen if you dropped Giannis Antetokounmpo into the 1970s NBA era:



“You trying to tell me Giannis wouldn’t be able to play an NBA game in the 70’s? Giannis would have 250 points in a game in the 70’s.”



