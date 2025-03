NBA／約柯奇超級大三元寫紀錄 KD驚：以前竟沒拿過這數據？

Nikola Jokić now has THREE games this season with 30-15-15...



🃏 Nov. 10, 2024: 37p, 18r, 15a

🃏 Jan. 23, 2025: 35p, 22r, 17a

🃏 Mar. 7, 2025: 31p, 21r, 22a



Only Jokić and Oscar Robertson (2x) have recorded 3 or more such games in a single season. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/dcdiJS9Kv8