NBA／普里查德追上柯瑞腳步 破多項紀錄仍不忘尊重比賽

Payton Pritchard had a HISTORIC night for the @celtics tonight!



🎯 FIRST Celtic with 40+ PTS & 10+ 3PM in a game

🎯 THIRD player ever with 40+ PTS & 10+ 3PM off the bench

🎯 THIRD player ever with 40+ PTS, 10+ REB, & 10+ 3PM, joining James Harden & Damian Lillard https://t.co/KwmhNGrXSa pic.twitter.com/YSDK1vovUr