NBA／破壞力最強雙人舞！「字母哥」談與里拉德化學效應

Giannis & Dame combine for 57 PTS to lift Milwaukee on the road in Dallas!



Giannis: 29 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 2 BLK

Dame: 28 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL



The @Bucks are 4th in the East and have won 6 of their last 7 👀 pic.twitter.com/64WD11Sbl1