NBA／坦言對決唐西奇很尷尬 厄文：尤其湖人迷為他歡呼

🌟 LEBRON/LUKA LEAD LAL 🌟



Bron: 27 PTS (16 in 4Q), 12 REB, 11-17 FGM

Luka: 19 PTS, 15 REB, 12 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK



The @Lakers are 4th in the West as they improve to 8-2 in their last 10 games! pic.twitter.com/WuZuHGzGJX