NBA／活塞起飛！31勝平前兩季總和 睽違10年首見6連勝

Cade Cunningham & Trae Young put on a SHOW with matching 38-point performances!



Cade: 38p, 12a, 7 3pm, 7r, 3b

Trae: 38p, 13a, 6 3pm



The @DetroitPistons come out on top, winning their 6th in a row 📈🔥 pic.twitter.com/DAml88sxTz