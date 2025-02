NBA／曾見證「林來瘋」傳奇 灌籃大賽冠軍：會去請教林書豪

“Guys like us, being prepared is everyday, your shot might come whenever... I’m honored to be around him.” 💯



Mac McClung talks about what it means to have former NBA talent Jeremy Lin coaching Team G League 🗣️



Watch #CastrolRisingStars on Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 PM/ET on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/rb3g7zUpHC