NBA／亞歷山大近7戰第3度轟50分！ 雷霆痛宰少KD的太陽31分

SGA IS ON A HISTORIC RUN ‼️



⛈️ Becomes 1 of 9 players ever to have 3 50+ PT games in a 7-game span

⛈️ Joins Wilt as the ONLY players to score 50+ PTS on 3 straight Wednesdays

⛈️ Is the FIRST player in OKC history to score 50 in under 35 minutes



Thunder move to 40-9. pic.twitter.com/ZOvbjz6XXe