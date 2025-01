NBA／綠衫軍兵疲馬困！湖人外線轟炸 詹姆斯領銜痛宰21分

LeBron, AD & Reaves combine for 67 PTS as the @Lakers get the #NBARivalsWeek W over Boston!



LBJ: 20 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST

AD: 24 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST

AR: 23 PTS, 6 AST, 4 3PM



LAL will head to The Bay on Saturday to continue #NBARivalsWeek vs. the Warriors at 8:30pm/et on ABC! pic.twitter.com/CE3XtcwdP1