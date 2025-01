NBA／理查茲轉戰太陽首戰寫紀錄 雙星合砍71分力壓活塞

KD & Book became the 4th duo this season to record 35+ PTS in the same game!



KD:

☀️ 36 PTS (30 in 2H)

☀️ 7 REB

☀️ 5 AST

☀️ 2 STL

☀️ 3 BLK



Book:

🎯 35 PTS

🎯 5 REB pic.twitter.com/2WVgGFgygS