NBA／布朗森轟44分追平甜瓜 尼克34分血洗公鹿

Jalen Brunson had a DAY at MSG:



🗽 44 PTS (61.5 FG%)

🗽 6 AST

🗽 5 REB

🗽 5 3PM

🗽 @nyknicks W



It's the most points in NYK franchise history when playing less than 30 minutes (Brunson played 28:47) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GIZOAINs4o