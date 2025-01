NBA／柯瑞連2戰0助攻生涯首見 勇士主帥：出現信心危機

勇士隊當家球星柯瑞(Stephen Curry)今天面對熱火隊投進8顆三分球,拿下31分,但勇士終場仍以98:114落敗,柯瑞賽後直言「非常生氣」。

熱火主將巴特勒(Jimmy Butler)被禁賽,且昨天才剛打完2度延長,原以為勇士能以逸待勞,沒想到只有柯瑞手感火燙,三分球17中8;其他隊友合計33投6中,形成強烈對比,也讓柯瑞比賽尾聲看起來相當不開心。

Steph Curry just looked generally exasperated tonight as the Warriors continually tried and failed to come back against a Heat team that played into double OT last night. Here’s a wandering, frustrated Curry after subbing out for final time. pic.twitter.com/ekP5P0EbS3