NBA／爵士中鋒凱斯勒女友當選「美國小姐」 他當下反應曝光

爵士隊中鋒凱斯勒(Walker Kessler)女友絲托卡德(Abbie Stockard),日前代表阿拉巴馬州,獲選第97屆美國小姐,凱斯勒也在個人IG分享反應影片,引發網友熱議。

影片中可見,凱斯勒在餐桌上與爵士總教練哈迪(Will Hardy)盯著手機,神情看起來非常緊張。得知女友獲選時,凱斯勒起身露出驚訝的表情,隨後與哈迪擁抱慶祝。

Walker Kessler had the most wholesome reaction to his girlfriend Abbie Stockard being crowned Miss America. 🥹👏 (🎥: @WalkerKessler13 ) pic.twitter.com/qHsiFnbytN

What makes the Auburn experience great? We all genuinely get pumped for the anything in The Auburn Experience.



Congrats to former Tiger Paw Abbie Stockard for winning Miss America! pic.twitter.com/2UsFyo7gtx