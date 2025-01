NBA／史上第5人！公牛宣布下季退休羅斯1號球衣

The Bulls will retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey next season, per Shams.



🔸No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft

🔸7 seasons with the Bulls

🔸406 games

🔸Rookie of the Year

🔸Youngest MVP in NBA history

🔸3x All-Star



No one will ever wear No. 1 for the Bulls again. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6m5PxbfQmB