NBA／SGA狂轟40分率雷霆逆轉灰狼奪12連勝 加碼宣布好消息

Shai says goodbye to 2024 with an ELECTRIFYING performance!



⚡️ 40 PTS (25 in 2H)

⚡️ 4 STL

⚡️ 3 3PM

⚡️ 15-23 FGM



Thunder tie their LONGEST win streak (12 games) since moving to OKC. pic.twitter.com/T8Lpi9CRrm