NBA／不想再去其他球隊！40歲詹姆斯期盼在湖人終老

LeBron James, the oldest active player in the NBA, turns 40 years old today 🎂



👑 57,579 MINS – 1st in NBA history

👑 41,131 PTS - 1st in NBA history

👑 11,219 AST – 4th in NBA history

👑 11,405 REB – 28th in NBA history

👑 2,466 3PM – 7th in NBA history

👑 4x NBA MVP

👑 4x NBA