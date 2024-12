NBA／勇湖打出經典耶誕大戰 詹皇談聯盟優勢神回：詹姆斯和柯瑞

CLOSEST #NBAXmas EVER.



🎄 Bridges, Wemby duel in Knicks W

🎄 Ant comes up CLUTCH for Wolves

🎄 Sixers come back in Boston

🎄 Reaves wins it for Lakers

🎄 KD, Beal power Suns



Today’s average margin of victory was 5 points… the closest EVER for a Christmas Day with 5+ games. pic.twitter.com/ZAi9Lc7ic4