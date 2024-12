NBA／復仇公牛3天不晚！泰托姆飆43分大三元 狂寫罕見紀錄

Jayson Tatum STUFFED the stat sheet in Chicago!



🍀 43 PTS

🍀 16 REB

🍀 10 AST

🍀 9 3PM



Tatum is the 1st player in Celtics franchise history to record a 40+ PT, 15+ REB, & 10+ AST triple-double! pic.twitter.com/rddh1YnbPg