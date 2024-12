NBA／NBA盃最佳陣容出爐！字母哥連兩年獲選 史上第一人

Giannis was unstoppable in the #EmiratesNBACup 🤯



▪️ 30.5 PPG

▪️ 10.2 RPG

▪️ 7.7 APG

▪️ 2.8 BPG

▪️ 1.2 SPG

▪️ 66.7 FG%



His Bucks are the champs and he takes home MVP honors 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/EEvXWavs6w