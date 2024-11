NBA／布克飆40分助太陽演21分逆轉秀 快艇新主場3連敗

THE 3Q RUN THAT GOT IT DONE. 🔥



▪️ 8 twos

▪️ 7 threes

▪️ 37 points in an 8-minute stretch



The @Suns hit 15 (!) shots in a row to erase a 21-point deficit before pulling out the W 🙌 pic.twitter.com/p8WSLg4cBH