NBA／盛讚國王年輕後衛艾利斯 德羅展：讓我想起卡盧索

Keon Ellis is a VERY skilled defender…



Some of the best ball-denial & cutter interruption tape in the NBA. Excellent timing as a helper. Dances around screens chasing shooters & quick disruptive hands on-ball. He’s also shooting 43.2% on 3.1 3PA/g post-All-Star.



3&D Guard 🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/qTrc7l0iMz