WNBA／簽名籃球不到40分鐘賣完 克拉克超人氣直逼昔日喬丹

This one’s for the dreamers of big dreams. By the girl who made hers come true, to inspire the next generation.



The Inspire Series is available now, via the link below!#WilsonBasketball #BondedByBall

- -

➡️: https://t.co/a6VpaIEGQC

- -@CaitlinClark22 @WNBA pic.twitter.com/KM3lfsvOrp