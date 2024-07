奧運籃球／睽違20年！鵜鶘神偷發威 助波多黎各搶下奧運門票

Jose Alvarado put Puerto Rico ON HIS BACK & led them to the Olympics for the first time since 2004! 🇵🇷



vs. Italy: 29 PTS, 3 STL, 7/10 3PM, WIN

vs. Lithuania: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 4/6 3PM, WIN



Alvarado celebrated with his family & hyped up the crowd after the qualifying WIN! 💪



Josh… pic.twitter.com/4x8xaE5cIV