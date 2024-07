WNBA／菜鳥年大三元史上第一人！狀元克拉克助隊扳倒龍頭

Caitlin Clark had a historic performance in Indiana's win over the #1 New York Liberty ⬇️



19 PTS

12 REB

13 AST



She becomes the 1st rookie in WNBA history & the 1st player in Fever history to record a triple-double, while also becoming the fastest player to 350+ PTS & 150+ AST! pic.twitter.com/CYDdC0JNQv