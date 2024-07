奧運籃球／澳洲男籃名單出爐 8位NBA球員入選、吉迪首度參戰

🏀 The Boomers 12-man squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics has been named.



Josh Giddey

Dyson Daniels

Josh Green

Patty Mills

Danté Exum

Jock Landale

Duop Reath

Joe Ingles

Jack McVeigh

Will Magnay

Matthew Dellavedova

Nick Kay