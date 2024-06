NBA／塞爾蒂克尋求主場封王 G5平均票價破7萬創新高

Cheapest ticket (after fees) to Game 5 of the NBA Finals across major apps:



TickPick: $1,714



SeatGeek: $1,824

StubHub: $1,804

VividSeats: $1,795

Ticketmaster: $1,845



You can use code GAME5 for $50 off in the TickPick app. pic.twitter.com/5JI1DmK3eO