NBA／不願給喬治高薪快艇雙槍將解體？傳76人有意爭取

The Clippers are unwilling to offer Paul George more than they gave Kawhi Leonard, a three-year, $152.3 million extension, per @PompeyOnSixers (https://t.co/x8YYmjWfCo).



The Sixers could be willing to offer George a full-scale max making $212 million over four years.… pic.twitter.com/G9JlohrpUl