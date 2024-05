NBA／「灰狼值得更好」 唐斯實踐5年前承諾

The Timberwolves STUN the Nuggets and become the first team in NBA history to comeback from a 12+ point halftime deficit to win a Game 7 🤯



Karl-Anthony Towns: 23 PTS, 11 REB, 8-of-14 FG

Jaden McDaniels: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 7-of-10 FG

Anthony Edwards: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/yXQOl9xYvI