NBA／季後賽客場勝率百分百 泰托姆仍說：綠衫軍不完美

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 60 PTS in the @celtics Game 4 win as Boston takes a 3-1 series lead!



JT: 33 PTS | 11 REB | 5 AST

JB: 27 PTS (9-15 FGM) | 8 REB



Boston is now one win away from their third consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance. pic.twitter.com/GDTFq1wqak