Tyrese Haliburton put on a show in Game 3 to get the @Pacers on the board in the East Semis!



35 PTS | 7 AST | 6 3PM | W



Hali is the 5th player in NBA history to record 30+ PTS and 6+ 3PM in back-to-back postseason games. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/P2PRYekbJW