NBA／首輪7戰飆分狂寫紀錄 魔術班切羅預約光明未來

Donovan Mitchell and Paolo Banchero battled it out in Game 7 with the @cavs pulling out the win to advance to the East Semis ⚔️



Mitchell: 39 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST

Banchero: 38 PTS, 16 REB, 3 3PM#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/ETOHu2Mlyg