NBA／前金塊總裁建構灰狼新陣容 戈貝爾讚團隊很有愛

Incredible two-way sequence by Rudy Gobert:



-Rolls hard, met at the rim

-Finishes the putback

-Blocks the lob to Gordon

-Runs the floor to pave the way for Edwards



Late 4th. On the road. In Denver against the defending champs. This is clutch basketball for the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/R8C2fbMeN3