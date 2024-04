NBA／約柯奇超級大三元 金塊缺少穆雷仍痛宰騎士

Joker tallied his 23rd triple-double of the year in the @nuggets win over the Cavaliers 🔥🃏



26 PTS / 18 REB / 16 AST



Jokic now has three games this year with 25+ PTS, 15+ REB, and 15+ AST and six for his career. pic.twitter.com/2VLSgJFAJo